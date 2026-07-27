Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Rocket Classic

Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.