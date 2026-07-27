Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a tournament with a $10 million purse. This marks Yellamaraju's first appearance at this event in recent years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.308
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.091
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.044
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.221
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.576
|0.395
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Yellamaraju currently sits 53rd in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 737 points and ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.41%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.