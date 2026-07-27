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Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

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Sudarshan Yellamaraju will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a tournament with a $10 million purse. This marks Yellamaraju's first appearance at this event in recent years.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-72+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3080.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.091-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0440.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2210.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5760.395

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju currently sits 53rd in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 737 points and ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.41%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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