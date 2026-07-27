Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Stephan Jaeger missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this $10 million event.
Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|T9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|2022
|5
|67-68-65-68
|-20
At the Rocket Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.225
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.002
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.356
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.075
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.203
|0.075
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger ranks 127th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.225 average, while his Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Jaeger ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.356 average this season.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 76th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
- Jaeger has earned 463 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.