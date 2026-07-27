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3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

Stephan Jaeger drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Stephan Jaeger missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the Rocket Classic.

Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-72-2
2024MC75-70+1
2023T969-68-70-63-18
2022567-68-65-68-20

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.225-0.731
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0020.544
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3560.443
Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.075-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2030.075

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger ranks 127th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.225 average, while his Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Jaeger ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.356 average this season.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 76th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
  • Jaeger has earned 463 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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