PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Nick Dunlap hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nick Dunlap missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the $10 million tournament.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the Rocket Classic.

Dunlap's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+1
2024T1067-69-67-71-14

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Dunlap's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.794-0.447
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.118-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1300.132
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0660.347
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.480-0.101

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.794 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.118 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
  • Dunlap currently sits 163rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 99 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW