Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Nick Dunlap hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Nick Dunlap missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the $10 million tournament.
Dunlap's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2024
|T10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Dunlap's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.794
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.118
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.130
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.066
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.480
|-0.101
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.794 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.118 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Dunlap currently sits 163rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 99 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.