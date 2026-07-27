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3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Si Woo Kim finished 84th at -4 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his position at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20258468-68-75-73-4
2022T1467-68-68-70-15
2021T5867-72-69-74-6

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished 84th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT668-67-67-72-6250.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT970-67-66-66-1177.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4469-64-65-73-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4690.171
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7320.744
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.214-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0940.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3210.885

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.732 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.85% of the time.
  • Kim ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,188 points and ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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