Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kim has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.

Kim has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.