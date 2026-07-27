Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Si Woo Kim finished 84th at -4 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his position at this $10 million event.
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2022
|T14
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|2021
|T58
|67-72-69-74
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished 84th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T6
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|250.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T9
|70-67-66-66
|-11
|77.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|69-64-65-73
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.469
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.732
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.214
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.094
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.321
|0.885
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.732 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.85% of the time.
- Kim ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,188 points and ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.