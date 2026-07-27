Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Seamus Power drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Seamus Power returns to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. In his most recent appearance in 2025, Power missed the cut after shooting even par through two rounds.
Power's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2021
|T8
|66-71-69-67
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|68-68-63-68
|-17
|70
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-65-71-67
|-15
|36.88
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.86
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
- Power has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.218
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.161
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.266
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.436
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.323
|1.210
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.161 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 104th, and he ranks 18th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.