Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic

Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.161 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Power delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.