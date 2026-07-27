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2H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Seamus Power drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Seamus Power drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Seamus Power returns to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. In his most recent appearance in 2025, Power missed the cut after shooting even par through two rounds.

Latest odds for Power at the Rocket Classic.

Power's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71E
2021T866-71-69-67-15

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Power's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1068-68-63-68-1770
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.75
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-65-71-67-1536.88
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.86
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--

Power's recent performances

  • Power has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
  • Power has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.218-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1610.082
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2660.301
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4360.969
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3231.210

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.161 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
  • Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 104th, and he ranks 18th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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