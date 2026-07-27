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3H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Sam Stevens finished tied for 10th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Stevens at the Rocket Classic.

Stevens' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1069-66-66-73-14
2023T7470-70-73-70-5

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Stevens' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-69-73-70-44.9
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.5
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.0
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.8
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.6

Stevens' recent performances

  • Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2360.080
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1220.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.080-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.336-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.058-0.235

Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.122 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
  • Stevens has earned 741 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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