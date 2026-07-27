Sam Stevens betting profile: Rocket Classic

Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.122 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.