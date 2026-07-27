Sam Stevens betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Sam Stevens finished tied for 10th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Stevens' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|2023
|T74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.6
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
- Stevens has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.236
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.122
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.080
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.336
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.058
|-0.235
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.122 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 741 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.