Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.