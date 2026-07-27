Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ryo Hisatsune hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 60th last year at Detroit Golf Club. He'll tee off at the Michigan venue July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon his recent performances at this $10 million event.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|2024
|T31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|68-73-71-69
|+1
|11.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|75.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|68-70-64-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-69-73-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-76-78-79
|+16
|12.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.349
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.304
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.030
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.116
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.508
|-0.101
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.508 (45th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.