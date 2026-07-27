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3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Ryo Hisatsune hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 60th last year at Detroit Golf Club. He'll tee off at the Michigan venue July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon his recent performances at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Rocket Classic.

Hisatsune's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6067-67-74-71-9
2024T3175-65-67-72-9

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5368-73-71-69+111.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT967-65-69-67-1675.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3868-70-64-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3490.081
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3040.132
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.030-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.116-0.100
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.508-0.101

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
  • Hisatsune has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.508 (45th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

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JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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