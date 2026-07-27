Ryan Ruffels betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ryan Ruffels drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ONEflight Myrtle
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Ryan Ruffels will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. Aldrich Potgieter returns as the defending champion after shooting 22-under in 2025.
Ruffels' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-72-70
|-5
|--
Ruffels' recent performances
- Ruffels had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
- Ruffels has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ruffels has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ruffels' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.129
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.464
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.116
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.625
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.174
|-0.770
Ruffels' advanced stats and rankings
- Ruffels posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ruffels has struggled with a -0.464 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Ruffels has delivered a strong 1.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ruffels as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.