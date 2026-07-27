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2H AGO

Ryan Ruffels betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ryan Ruffels drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ONEflight Myrtle

Ryan Ruffels drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ONEflight Myrtle

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Ryan Ruffels will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. Aldrich Potgieter returns as the defending champion after shooting 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Ruffels at the Rocket Classic.

Ruffels' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-72-70-5--

Ruffels' recent performances

  • Ruffels had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
  • Ruffels has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ruffels has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ruffels' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.129-0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.464-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.116-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.6250.204
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.174-0.770

Ruffels' advanced stats and rankings

  • Ruffels posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ruffels has struggled with a -0.464 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Ruffels has delivered a strong 1.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ruffels as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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