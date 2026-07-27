Russell Henley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley has a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.