Russell Henley betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Russell Henley sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Travelers
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Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Henley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T10
|69-65-70-68
|-16
At the Rocket Classic
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|70-71-68-66
|-5
|156.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-70-65-64
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-73-80-71
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-76-71-68
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.286
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.002
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.350
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.909
|0.854
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley has a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
- Henley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.64% and ranks 20th with a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Total average. He currently sits 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,666 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.