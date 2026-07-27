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3H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Travelers

Russell Henley sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Travelers

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Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Henley at the Rocket Classic.

Henley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T1069-65-70-68-16

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Henley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT970-71-68-66-5156.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-70-65-64-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-73-80-71+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-76-71-68-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--

Henley's recent performances

  • Henley has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Henley has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Henley has averaged 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2860.423
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2710.543
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.002-0.520
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3500.408
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9090.854

Henley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley has a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
  • Henley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.64% and ranks 20th with a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Total average. He currently sits 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,666 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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