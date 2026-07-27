Ricky Castillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Castillo had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.