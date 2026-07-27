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2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo's 304-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Ricky Castillo's 304-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Castillo missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after rounds of 70-73 for a 1-under total. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Rocket Classic.

Castillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-73-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1090.091
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.329-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1410.232
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1160.131
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0360.210

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.329 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
  • Castillo has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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