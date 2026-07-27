Ricky Castillo betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ricky Castillo's 304-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Castillo missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after rounds of 70-73 for a 1-under total. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse.
Castillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.109
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.329
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.141
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.116
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.036
|0.210
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.329 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.