Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.