Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Rickie Fowler's 85-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere
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Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Classic in 2023 with a score of 24-under at Detroit Golf Club. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.
Fowler's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2024
|T31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|2023
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-24
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2021
|T32
|70-69-68-71
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 24-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-71-66
|-3
|53.800
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|70-69-63-68
|-14
|50.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.218
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.110
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.080
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.256
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.503
|-0.394
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Fowler ranked 32nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,161 points and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.