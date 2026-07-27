Rico Hoey betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after posting a 1-under total. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Hoey's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2024
|T6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.380
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.016
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.191
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.401
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.197
|-0.519
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hoey sported a 0.016 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.85% of the time.
- Hoey accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.