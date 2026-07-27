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3H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after posting a 1-under total. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Rocket Classic.

Hoey's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72-1
2024T669-69-68-67-15

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3800.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0160.333
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.191-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.401-0.969
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.197-0.519

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hoey sported a 0.016 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.85% of the time.
  • Hoey accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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