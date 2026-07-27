Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will make his debut at the Rocket Classic when competition begins at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.495
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.075
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.247
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.206
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.379
|0.695
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen ranked 90th with 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.67% ranked 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.