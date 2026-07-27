Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.