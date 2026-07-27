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3H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will make his debut at the Rocket Classic when competition begins at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4950.506
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.075-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.247-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2060.359
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3790.695

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
  • Neergaard-Petersen ranked 90th with 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.67% ranked 116th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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