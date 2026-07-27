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3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Rasmus Højgaard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Rocket Classic.

Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-5

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6572-71-71-72+67.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-68-68-820.222
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.060

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.647 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2800.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.031-0.647
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1340.053
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.290-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.406-0.333

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
  • Højgaard has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 125th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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