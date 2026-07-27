Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Rasmus Højgaard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.647 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.280
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.031
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.134
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.290
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.406
|-0.333
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.