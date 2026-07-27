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2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos sinks 44-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Rafael Campos sinks 44-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Rafael Campos has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at the Rocket Classic, most recently shooting 2-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Campos at the Rocket Classic.

Campos' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69-2
2024MC73-73+2
2021MC76-75+7

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Campos has not made the cut in any of his three appearances at this event.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Campos' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--

Campos' recent performances

  • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Campos has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.368-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.130-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.680-0.185
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.391-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.570-0.710

Campos' advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
  • Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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