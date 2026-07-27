Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Rafael Campos sinks 44-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Rafael Campos has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at the Rocket Classic, most recently shooting 2-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Campos' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the Rocket Classic
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Campos has not made the cut in any of his three appearances at this event.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Campos has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.368
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.130
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.680
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.391
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.570
|-0.710
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
- Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.