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3H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Pontus Nyholm hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his mark in this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1500.141
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.356-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.028-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1320.242
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.401-0.086

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.356 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
  • Nyholm's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.401 ranked 129th on TOUR, while he earned 202 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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