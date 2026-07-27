Pierceson Coody betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Pierceson Coody sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open
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Pierceson Coody finished tied for 63rd at five-under in his last appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Coody's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of five-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.071
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.376
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.010
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.321
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.165
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.210
|-0.187
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.010 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.