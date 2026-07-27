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3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

Pierceson Coody sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

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Pierceson Coody finished tied for 63rd at five-under in his last appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Coody at the Rocket Classic.

Coody's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6369-71-69-74-5

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of five-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Coody has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3760.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.010-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.3210.228
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.165-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.210-0.187

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.010 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
  • Coody has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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