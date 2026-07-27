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3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

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Peter Malnati finished tied for 41st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Malnati at the Rocket Classic.

Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4169-67-67-73-12
20247470-69-71-77-1
2023T969-66-67-68-18
20227371-70-72-71-4
2021MC74-76+6

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -1.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.919-1.209
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.727-0.932
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2210.188
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5380.562
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.888-1.390

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.919 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.727 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
  • Malnati has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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