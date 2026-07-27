Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere
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Peter Malnati finished tied for 41st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|2024
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|2023
|T9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|2022
|73
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -1.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.919
|-1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.727
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.538
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.888
|-1.390
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.919 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.727 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.