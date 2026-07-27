Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Classic

Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.919 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.727 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.