Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Patton Kizzire hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Patton Kizzire missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Kizzire's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|T20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2022
|74
|71-69-74-72
|-2
|2021
|T25
|68-72-73-64
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.770 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.999
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.270
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.287
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.366
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.349
|-1.660
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.999 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a -0.270 mark. He has a 61.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he has broken par 19.01% of the time.
- Kizzire currently ranks 162nd with 100 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.