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2H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Patton Kizzire hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Patton Kizzire missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the Rocket Classic.

Kizzire's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+2
2024T2069-69-69-70-11
2023MC72-69-3
20227471-69-74-72-2
2021T2568-72-73-64-11

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.
  • He has an average of -0.770 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.999-0.770
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.270-0.855
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2870.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.366-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.349-1.660

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.999 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a -0.270 mark. He has a 61.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he has broken par 19.01% of the time.
  • Kizzire currently ranks 162nd with 100 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

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JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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