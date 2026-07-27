Patrick Wilkes-Krier betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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The 2026 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament offers a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter having won in 2025 at 22-under.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Wilkes-Krier's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilkes-Krier as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.