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3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

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Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the Rocket Classic.

Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-3
2024T3169-67-67-76-9
2022T4469-71-68-71-9
2021T4170-70-72-68-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T31 at 9-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T16 with a score of 9-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.163-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.291-0.954
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0190.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2450.071
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.189-1.046

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (119th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Rodgers accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 63rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.98% ranked 148th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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