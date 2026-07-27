Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial
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Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2024
|T31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|2022
|T44
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|2021
|T41
|70-70-72-68
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T31 at 9-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T16 with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.163
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.291
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.019
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.245
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.189
|-1.046
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (119th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Rodgers accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 63rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.98% ranked 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.