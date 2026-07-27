Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Classic

Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (119th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.