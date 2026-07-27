Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Classic

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.