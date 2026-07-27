Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn holes 108-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patrick Fishburn missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 5-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his past performance at this tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|2024
|T25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.240
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.072
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.122
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.012
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.058
|0.501
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
- Fishburn currently ranks 145th with 145 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.