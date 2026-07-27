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2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn holes 108-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at 3M Open

Patrick Fishburn holes 108-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at 3M Open

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Patrick Fishburn missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 5-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his past performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Rocket Classic.

Fishburn's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-5
2024T2572-67-69-70-10

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2400.552
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0720.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.122-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0120.022
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0580.501

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
  • Fishburn currently ranks 145th with 145 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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