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3H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

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Cantlay finished tied for 32nd at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the Rocket Classic.

Cantlay's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3266-72-67-69-14
2022T270-65-66-66-21

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-71-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-74-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1465-66-64-71-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3610.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3750.495
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.240-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0430.052
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9330.603

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.375 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
  • Cantlay ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.19% rate this season and sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 862.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
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-25
R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
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-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-22
R4
-8

-22

2

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S. Scheffler
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-22
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-8

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JPN
H. Matsuyama
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-20
R4
-7

-20

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JPN
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Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
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R4
-4
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