Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers
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Cantlay finished tied for 32nd at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Cantlay's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|2022
|T2
|70-65-66-66
|-21
At the Rocket Classic
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 14-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|65-66-64-71
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.361
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.375
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.240
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.043
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.933
|0.603
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.375 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Cantlay ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.19% rate this season and sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 862.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.