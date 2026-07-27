Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Rocket Classic

Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.375 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.