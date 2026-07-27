Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Nicolai Højgaard sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Højgaard tied for 24th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|2024
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|2023
|T21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 16-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|71-66-67-62
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.256
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.417
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.156
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.104
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.932
|0.147
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.417 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.