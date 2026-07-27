PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Højgaard sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Genesis Scottish Open

Nicolai Højgaard sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Højgaard tied for 24th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Rocket Classic.

Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2469-65-67-71-16
20246671-65-73-75-4
2023T2167-68-67-71-15

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-66-70-70-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1471-66-67-62-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.256-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4170.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1560.223
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.104-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9320.147

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.417 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
  • Højgaard has earned 1,177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW