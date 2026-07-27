Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Nico Echavarria finished tied for sixth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Echavarria's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|2024
|T63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|71-67-69-77
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.216
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.042
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.260
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.063
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.370
|0.047
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Echavarria has earned 880 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.