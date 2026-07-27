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3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Nico Echavarria finished tied for sixth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the Rocket Classic.

Echavarria's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T666-67-69-66-20
2024T6370-70-69-74-5
2023MC72-70-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6771-67-69-77+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.216-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.042-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.260-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0630.215
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.3700.047

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
  • Echavarria has earned 880 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 42nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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USA
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