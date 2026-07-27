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3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Nick Taylor nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

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Nick Taylor missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Rocket Classic.

Taylor's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-71-2
2021T5272-68-70-71-7

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 52nd at 7-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5968-71-72-71+28.5
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2670-67-69-68-631.75
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2568-71-64-65-1238
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-78-64E3.9
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.25
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.75

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has one top-ten finish and two top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.185-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.178-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2960.080
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1520.515
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4410.249

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
  • Taylor has earned 639 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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