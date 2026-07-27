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3H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Neal Shipley reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Neal Shipley finished tied for 20th at 11-under when he last played the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll return to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his previous performance.

Latest odds for Shipley at the Rocket Classic.

Shipley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2067-68-70-72-11

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • Shipley has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged -0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7290.649
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1030.571
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.560-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.632-0.900
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.566-0.135

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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