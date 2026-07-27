Neal Shipley betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Neal Shipley reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Neal Shipley finished tied for 20th at 11-under when he last played the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll return to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Shipley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Shipley has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.729
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.103
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.560
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.632
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.566
|-0.135
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.