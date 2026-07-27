Neal Shipley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.