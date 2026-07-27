Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for fourth at 21-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|2024
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-68-74-65
|-7
|23.250
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.258
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.029
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.295
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.298
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.227
|0.946
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.02%, showcasing his ability to avoid big numbers.
- He currently sits 69th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 536 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.