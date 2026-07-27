Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.

Thorbjornsen ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.02%, showcasing his ability to avoid big numbers.