PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for fourth at 21-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Classic.

Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T465-67-68-67-21
2024MC68-73-3
2022MC74-73+3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-68-71-70-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.250

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2580.177
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0290.291
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2950.442
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.2980.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2270.946

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
  • Thorbjornsen ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.02%, showcasing his ability to avoid big numbers.
  • He currently sits 69th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 536 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW