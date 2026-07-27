Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Michael Kim reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Michael Kim finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|2024
|T52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|2021
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|69-59-70-69
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.313
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.019
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.091
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.395
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.192
|0.490
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.313 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.019 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.