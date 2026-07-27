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3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Michael Kim reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Michael Kim finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2667-71-67-68-15
2024T5265-71-70-75-7
2021MC73-76+5

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.3130.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0190.520
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.091-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3950.104
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1920.490

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.313 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.019 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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