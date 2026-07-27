Michael Brennan betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Michael Brennan sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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Michael Brennan will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic. The tournament features a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|65-69-63-74
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.739
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.213
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.565
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.323
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.064
|0.568
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.739 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 306 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.