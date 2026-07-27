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3H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

Michael Brennan sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Michael Brennan will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic. The tournament features a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Brennan at the Rocket Classic.

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7390.572
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2130.761
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.565-0.496
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.323-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0640.568

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.739 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
  • Brennan has earned 306 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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