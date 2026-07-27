Max McGreevy betting profile: Rocket Classic

McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

McGreevy has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.