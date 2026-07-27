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3H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Max McGreevy sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Max McGreevy returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, set to tee off July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. McGreevy will look to make his first cut at this event after missing the cut in his three previous appearances.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Rocket Classic.

McGreevy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-73-4
2023MC73-71E
2022MC71-73E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • McGreevy has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.167-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3820.260
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1470.347
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.3680.237
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3280.812

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.382 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
  • McGreevy ranks 116th with 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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