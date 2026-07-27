Max McGreevy betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Max McGreevy sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Max McGreevy returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, set to tee off July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. McGreevy will look to make his first cut at this event after missing the cut in his three previous appearances.
McGreevy's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- McGreevy has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.167
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.382
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.147
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.368
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.328
|0.812
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.382 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
- McGreevy ranks 116th with 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.