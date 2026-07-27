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3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman sinks 31-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

Max Greyserman sinks 31-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Max Greyserman tied for second with a score of 22-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Rocket Classic.

Greyserman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T263-70-66-67-22
2024T3169-70-68-72-9

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0020.527
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.203-0.652
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0620.215
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1860.450
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0470.539

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.203 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
  • Greyserman has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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