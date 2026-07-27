Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Max Greyserman sinks 31-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open
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Max Greyserman tied for second with a score of 22-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Greyserman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|2024
|T31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.002
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.203
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.062
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.186
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.047
|0.539
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.203 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.