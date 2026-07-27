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3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Maverick McNealy finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for McNealy at the Rocket Classic.

McNealy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4473-66-71-70-8
2022MC75-69E
2021T2168-69-72-67-12

At the Rocket Classic

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 5-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.130-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.083-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3080.362
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4560.464
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8110.617

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
  • McNealy has earned 773 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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