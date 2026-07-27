PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matti Schmid finished tied for 52nd at -7 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his previous results at the tournament.

Latest odds for Schmid at the Rocket Classic.

Schmid's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5266-72-72-71-7
2023MC73-68-3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Schmid missed the cut in 2023.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4467-72-69-67-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-69-67-69-739.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Schmid has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.0090.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.3560.093
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.061-0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.045-0.243
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.381-0.278

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.356 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
  • Schmid ranked 65th this season with 580 FedExCup Regular Season points and 136th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.14%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW