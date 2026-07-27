Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Classic

Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.356 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.