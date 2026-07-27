Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Matti Schmid finished tied for 52nd at -7 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his previous results at the tournament.
Schmid's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Schmid missed the cut in 2023.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|67-72-69-67
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.009
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.356
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.061
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.045
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.381
|-0.278
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.356 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Schmid ranked 65th this season with 580 FedExCup Regular Season points and 136th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.14%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.