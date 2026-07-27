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3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion after posting a score of 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Pavon at the Rocket Classic.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • Pavon has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2060.749
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.421-0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.032-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.093-0.990
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.090-0.418

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
  • Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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