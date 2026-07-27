Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion after posting a score of 22-under in 2025.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.206
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.421
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.032
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.093
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.090
|-0.418
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.