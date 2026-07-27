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3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Matt Wallace hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Matt Wallace returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for forty-sixth at 11-under.

Latest odds for Wallace at the Rocket Classic.

Wallace's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4669-67-73-68-11
2024MC69-75E
2023T7868-71-75-70-4
2022T1066-71-69-66-16

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for forty-sixth after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-67-72-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Wallace has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.054-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3510.722
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.103-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.073-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3280.284

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
  • Wallace has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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