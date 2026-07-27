Matt McCarty betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers
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Matt McCarty finished tied for 19th at 17-under at last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
McCarty's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
At the Rocket Classic
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-70-63-67
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-80
|+12
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-69
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|64-71-75-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.154
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.086
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.220
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.171
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.116
|-0.635
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivers a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- McCarty currently sits 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 807 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.