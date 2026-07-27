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2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers

Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers

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Matt McCarty finished tied for 19th at 17-under at last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for McCarty at the Rocket Classic.

McCarty's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1967-67-69-68-17

At the Rocket Classic

  • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3069-70-63-67-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.154-0.525
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.086-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.220-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1710.296
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.116-0.635

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty delivers a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • McCarty currently sits 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 807 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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