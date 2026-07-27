Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.