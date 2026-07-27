Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Mark Hubbard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Mark Hubbard finished tied for 13th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|2024
|T52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -1.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.146
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.120
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.013
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.615
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.628
|-1.013
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
- Hubbard earned 277 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.