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3H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Mark Hubbard hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Mark Hubbard finished tied for 13th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Rocket Classic.

Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1363-69-67-71-18
2024T5271-69-69-72-7
2023MC70-71-3
2022MC68-74-2
2021MC70-72-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.500
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -1.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1460.039
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.120-0.309
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0130.123
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.615-0.867
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.628-1.013

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
  • Hubbard earned 277 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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