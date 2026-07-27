Marco Penge betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic
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Marco Penge will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a $10 million tournament. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Penge's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.8
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.9
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.0
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.506
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.432
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.279
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.285
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.490
|-0.961
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.432 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.86% of the time.
- Penge ranks 107th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 305 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.50% ranks 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.