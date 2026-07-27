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3H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic

Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic

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Marco Penge will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a $10 million tournament. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Penge at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Penge's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.8
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.9
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.75
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.0
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--

Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
  • Penge has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.506-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.432-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.279-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.285-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.490-0.961

Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.432 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.86% of the time.
  • Penge ranks 107th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 305 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.50% ranks 142nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

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JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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