Marco Penge betting profile: Rocket Classic

Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.432 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.86% of the time.