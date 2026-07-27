Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.

Rozo has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.897 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.