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3H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

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Marcelo Rozo heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. The tournament offers a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Rocket Classic.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
  • Rozo has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.897 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0880.579
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.064-0.897
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.360-0.618
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-1.237-0.721
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.572-1.658

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a -0.064 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.41.
  • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 20.19% ranked 157th, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.83% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
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-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
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-25
R4
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-22
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-8

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2

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-22
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H. Matsuyama
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-20
R4
-7

-20

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-20
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-7

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Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

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USA
C. Phillips
Tot
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R4
-4
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