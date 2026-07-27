Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Marcelo Rozo heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. The tournament offers a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
- Rozo has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.897 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.088
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.064
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.360
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-1.237
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.572
|-1.658
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a -0.064 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.41.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 20.19% ranked 157th, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.