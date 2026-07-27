Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hughes has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Hughes has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.