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3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes drains 13-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Mackenzie Hughes drains 13-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Hughes missed the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2022 but finished tied for 14th at 13-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his recent record at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Rocket Classic.

Hughes' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC74-74+4
2021T1471-69-67-68-13

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hughes' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--

Hughes' recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Hughes has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.2000.210
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.297-0.498
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4380.489
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3400.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2810.691

Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.297 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
  • Hughes ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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