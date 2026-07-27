Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Mackenzie Hughes drains 13-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Hughes missed the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2022 but finished tied for 14th at 13-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his recent record at this $10 million event.
Hughes' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|T14
|71-69-67-68
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.200
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.297
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.438
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.340
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.281
|0.691
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.297 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Hughes ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.