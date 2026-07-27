Mac Meissner betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Mac Meissner will compete at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. Meissner has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting 4-under in 2025 and 3-under in 2024.
Meissner's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.097
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.185
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.228
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.292
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.607
|0.588
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.185 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Meissner currently sits 72nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 515 points and ranks 38th with a 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.