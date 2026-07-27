Mac Meissner betting profile: Rocket Classic

Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.185 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.