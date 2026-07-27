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3H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Mac Meissner will compete at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. Meissner has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting 4-under in 2025 and 3-under in 2024.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Rocket Classic.

Meissner's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-69-4
2024MC73-68-3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.097-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.185-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2280.038
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2920.731
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6070.588

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.185 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
  • Meissner currently sits 72nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 515 points and ranks 38th with a 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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