Luke Clanton betting profile: Rocket Classic

Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.38% of the time.