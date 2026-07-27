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3H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Luke Clanton returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

Latest odds for Clanton at the Rocket Classic.

Clanton's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6066-67-77-69-9
2024T1069-68-65-72-14

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.398-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3360.383
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.277-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.475-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.814-0.260

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
  • Clanton has earned 109 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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S. Scheffler
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USA
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USA
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