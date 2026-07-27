Lucas Glover betting profile: Rocket Classic

Glover has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Glover has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.