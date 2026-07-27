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3H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at 3M Open

Lucas Glover drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Lucas Glover finished tied for fourth at 21-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, seeking to improve on his strong showing from three years ago.

Latest odds for Glover at the Rocket Classic.

Glover's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T469-69-64-65-21
2022MC70-72-2
2021T4168-72-73-67-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0840.011
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3031.161
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.164-0.201
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.671-0.775
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.6160.197

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.01% of the time.
  • Glover's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.616 ranks 138th on TOUR, and he has earned 398 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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