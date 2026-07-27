Lucas Glover betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Lucas Glover drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Lucas Glover finished tied for fourth at 21-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, seeking to improve on his strong showing from three years ago.
Glover's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2021
|T41
|68-72-73-67
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.084
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.303
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.164
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.671
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.616
|0.197
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.01% of the time.
- Glover's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.616 ranks 138th on TOUR, and he has earned 398 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.