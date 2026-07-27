Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Lee Hodges gets up-and-down from 87 feet for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Lee Hodges finished T34 at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Hodges's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2022
|T44
|66-66-77-70
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hodges has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T3 with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.271
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.110
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.268
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.223
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.336
|1.039
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.