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2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges gets up-and-down from 87 feet for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Lee Hodges gets up-and-down from 87 feet for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Lee Hodges finished T34 at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Rocket Classic.

Hodges's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-68-72-70-13
2024MC73-69-2
2023MC71-70-3
2022T4466-66-77-70-9

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Hodges has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hodges's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800

Hodges's recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T3 with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2710.390
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.110-0.147
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.268-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2231.061
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3361.039

Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 100th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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