Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.