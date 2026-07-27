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6H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Lanto Griffin finished tied for 51st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Griffin at the Rocket Classic.

Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5167-71-71-69-10
2024MC68-76E
2023MC71-70-3
2021T2568-70-69-70-11

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6470-68-71-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5570-67-70-69-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3967-72-69-66-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-75-66-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3271-67-72-67-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-69-74-71-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top 20 two times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.144-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0130.387
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1510.090
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.271-0.816
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.252-0.525

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.013 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
  • Griffin has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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