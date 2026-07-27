Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Lanto Griffin finished tied for 51st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2021
|T25
|68-70-69-70
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|67-72-69-66
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-75-66
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-69-74-71
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 two times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.144
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.013
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.151
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.271
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.252
|-0.525
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.013 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.