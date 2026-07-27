Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic

Griffin has finished in the top 20 two times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.