PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes eagle at 3M Open

Kristoffer Ventura reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes eagle at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Rocket Classic.

Ventura's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-72-70-68-13
2021MC73-72+1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4240.453
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.3350.055
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.272-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1690.338
Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.0140.669

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.335 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
  • Ventura has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
The First Look: Race to FedExCup Playoffs heats up at Rocket Classic
The First Look
Image for article.
3H AGO
2026 Rocket Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW