Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Kristoffer Ventura reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes eagle at 3M Open
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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Ventura's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.424
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.335
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.272
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.169
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.014
|0.669
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.335 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.