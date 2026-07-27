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3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Kevin Yu reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Kevin Yu finished tied for 31st at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Yu at the Rocket Classic.

Yu's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3170-70-68-71-9
2023MC72-72E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Yu missed the cut at this event in 2023, shooting even par.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2980.583
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0140.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0830.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.2990.129
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.0971.027

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.74% of the time.
  • Yu has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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