Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Kevin Yu reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Kevin Yu finished tied for 31st at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Yu's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of nine-under.
- Yu missed the cut at this event in 2023, shooting even par.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.298
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.014
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.083
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.299
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.097
|1.027
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.74% of the time.
- Yu has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.