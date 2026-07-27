Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Classic

Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.74% of the time.