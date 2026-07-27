Kevin Streelman betting profile: Rocket Classic

Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Streelman has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.