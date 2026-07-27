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3H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman holes 62-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Kevin Streelman holes 62-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Kevin Streelman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 57th at six-under.

Latest odds for Streelman at the Rocket Classic.

Streelman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5770-68-72-72-6
2022T4971-69-69-71-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1340.120
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1170.328
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0510.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034-0.373
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0010.142

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.117 mark. He posted a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streelman delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he broke par 21.08% of the time.
  • Streelman ranks 151st with 126 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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