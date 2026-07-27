Kevin Streelman betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Kevin Streelman holes 62-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Kevin Streelman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 57th at six-under.
Streelman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|2022
|T49
|71-69-69-71
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of six-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.134
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.117
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.051
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.034
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.001
|0.142
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.117 mark. He posted a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he broke par 21.08% of the time.
- Streelman ranks 151st with 126 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.