Kevin Roy betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Kevin Roy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Kevin Roy finished tied for eighth at the Rocket Classic in 2025 after shooting 19-under, while he missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his strong 2025 performance at this $10 million event.
Roy's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 19-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25.0
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.6
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.9
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.6
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.1
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.099
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.305
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.253
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.072
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.119
|0.411
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.305 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Roy has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th, and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.34% (78th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.