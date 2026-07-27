PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Kevin Roy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kevin Roy finished tied for eighth at the Rocket Classic in 2025 after shooting 19-under, while he missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his strong 2025 performance at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Roy at the Rocket Classic.

Roy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T862-71-69-67-19
2023MC71-70-3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 19-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225.0
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.6
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.9
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.6
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.1

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0990.581
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.3050.040
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2530.210
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.072-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1190.411

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.305 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th, and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.34% (78th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW